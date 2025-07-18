Six rehabilitated sea turtles released into Nantucket Sound

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

WEST DENNIS – The New England Aquarium has completed its third beach release of the summer, with four Kemp’s ridley and two loggerhead sea turtles being released into Nantucket Sound after months of rehabilitation for hypothermia-related medical conditions acquired during the “cold stunning” season.

“Many of these turtles received advanced diagnostics and intensive medical or surgical treatments, and they’re all currently healthy,” said Dr. Melissa Joblin, Director of Animal Health at the New England Aquarium.

“The hard work and dedication of our New England Aquarium teams has paid off,” she said, “and it’s so rewarding to see these animals get released.”

Of the 518 turtles treated this past cold stunning season, 12 currently remain in rehabilitative care with aquarium staff.

It is a tradition in the aquarium to name the turtles receiving long term care, many of which are tagged and monitored upon release, and this year’s theme is Greek Mythology.

The turtles in this round of releases received the names of Chelone, Persephone, Zagreus, Elpis, Jason, and Boreas.