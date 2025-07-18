You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Six rehabilitated sea turtles released into Nantucket Sound

Six rehabilitated sea turtles released into Nantucket Sound

July 18, 2025

Aquarium staff and volunteers release a sea turtle into Nantucket Sound. Photo courtesy of the New England Aquarium

WEST DENNIS – The New England Aquarium has completed its third beach release of the summer, with four Kemp’s ridley and two loggerhead sea turtles being released into Nantucket Sound after months of rehabilitation for hypothermia-related medical conditions acquired during the “cold stunning” season. 

“Many of these turtles received advanced diagnostics and intensive medical or surgical treatments, and they’re all currently healthy,” said Dr. Melissa Joblin, Director of Animal Health at the New England Aquarium. 

“The hard work and dedication of our New England Aquarium teams has paid off,” she said, “and it’s so rewarding to see these animals get released.” 

Of the 518 turtles treated this past cold stunning season, 12 currently remain in rehabilitative care with aquarium staff. 

It is a tradition in the aquarium to name the turtles receiving long term care, many of which are tagged and monitored upon release, and this year’s theme is Greek Mythology. 

The turtles in this round of releases received the names of Chelone, Persephone, Zagreus, Elpis, Jason, and Boreas.  

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 