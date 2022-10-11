You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sixth Case of West Nile Virus Confirmed by State

October 11, 2022

October 11, 2022

HYANNIS – State health officials have confirmed the sixth human case of West Nile Virus this year. 

The individual is a male in his 60s who likely was exposed in Middlesex County. 

The area was previously reported as being at an increased risk for the virus.

Officials said that mosquito-borne diseases will remain a risk until the first hard frost of the season. 

Until then, officials urge residents to drain standing water to cut down on locations mosquitos can reproduce, as well as take other precautions such as wearing insect repellent outdoors.  

Dukes County remains at increased risk for the virus, as does Wareham.

“While WNV can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease. Most people infected with WNV will have no symptoms,” said health officials in a statement.

“When present, WNV symptoms tend to include fever and flu-like illness. In rare cases, more severe illness can occur. No human or animal cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) have been detected so far this year in Massachusetts.”

