Skilled Nursing Facility Group With Cape Location Accused Of Fraud

BOSTON – The U.S. Attorney’s Office has filed a joint complaint with the Massachusetts Attorney General under the federal and state False Claims Acts against a group of skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts and Connecticut, including a location on Cape Cod.

The lawsuit is against the present and former management companies of RegalCare Management, which has 19 locations including one in Harwich.

The complaint alleges that between 2017 and 2023, RegalCare fraudulently caused the submission of claims to Medicare and Medicaid via MassHealth for medically unreasonable and unnecessary patient services.

“As alleged, these defendants drained Medicare and Medicaid of millions of dollars and put vulnerable patients at risk – making them undergo unnecessary, and sometimes painful, services,” said United States Attorney Leah B. Foley.

Prosecutors allege the scheme caused millions of dollars in damages.

The Department of Justice says the claims in which the United States and Massachusetts have intervened are allegations only. There has been no determination of liability.