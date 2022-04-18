Slight Drop in State Unemployment Rate

HYANNIS – The Bureau of Labor Statistics released their most recent numbers on Massachusetts unemployment and job estimates for March 2022.

The state’s unemployment rate last month was at 4.3%, a little higher than the national rate of 3.6% for the same period.

Massachusetts’ unemployment rate did drop from February, down from 4.7%.

State officials estimate that 21,000 jobs were gained in March.

The sectors with the most increases were Professional and Business Services which saw 7,200 in job growth, Education and Health Services gained 6,900 jobs over the month, and Leisure and Hospitality grew by 3,900 jobs.

Officials said the state’s labor force stands at 3,775,300.

