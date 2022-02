HYANNIS – Barnstable officials are advising residents that snow removal throughout business districts in the town will begin Tuesday night, February 1.

Following the weekend storm, DPW workers will be moving snow out of the Main Street Hyannis, Main Street Osterville, and Main Street Barnstable Village areas.

Crews will begin removing snow at 10 p.m. on Tuesday; town officials expect the work to be done by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2.