Social Services Organization To Sponsor Adult Foster Care Forum

HYANNIS – The Cape Organization for Rights of the Disabled in Hyannis is sponsoring a panel of experts in the field of Adult Foster Care to spread awareness of the state’s Adult Foster Care program.

The program provides caregivers of the elderly and disabled with income and assistance in caring for those in their homes through MassHealth.

The program applies to caretakers of those disabled, age sixteen or older, and need help with at least one activity of daily living, such as bathing, dressing, transferring, eating, toileting, and ambulation.

Those aged 65 or older may be eligible for Medicare Senior Care Option and MassHealth.

The program offers tax free stipends paid to the caretaker twice a month, free support for Nursing and Care Management, paid respite care, and a free telehealth app.

Experts on the panel will include representatives from Caregiver Homes and Navicare, as well as CORD staff.

The panel will take place on September 24, 2021 at 11:30 AM at 765 Attucks Lane in Hyannis.

To register, call 508-775-8300 ext. 2117

For more information, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter