Solarize Mass Plus Yarmouth Extends Deadline For Request For Proposal

February 15, 2021

YARMOUTH – The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center is extending the deadline on requesting proposals from air source and heat pump, and solar photovoltaic installers to participate in the “2020 Solarize Massachusetts Plus Yarmouth Program”.

The program’s goal is to incentivize adoption of air source heat pumps and solar photovoltaics through a group purchasing model.

All responses to the request for proposals are due by 11:59 on March 3rd , and must be submitted electronically via solarize@masscec.com and must include “2020 Mass Plus Yarmouth” in the subject line. 

