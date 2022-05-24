You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Some Jif Peanut Butter Products Linked to Salmonella Cases

May 24, 2022

Courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising consumers to double-check their jars of Jif peanut butter.

Jif’s creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat peanut butters have been linked to a salmonella outbreak across 12 states that has left 14 ill, with two people being hospitalized.

Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced a voluntary recall Friday of some Jif peanut butter products for potential salmonella contamination.

The company says jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 have been recalled and should be discarded.

Jif is sold at retailers nationwide.

From The Associated Press

