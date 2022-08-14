You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Some Ships May Push Back at Rules Requiring Slowdown for Whales

Some Ships May Push Back at Rules Requiring Slowdown for Whales

August 14, 2022

COURTESY OF NOAA FISHERIES
Endangered North Atlantic right whales

PORTLAND, ME (AP) — Federal regulators who want to enforce new vessel speed rules to help protect rare whales can expect some pushback from ship operators.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced the new proposed rules last month. They are designed to protect the last remaining North Atlantic right whales.

The rules would expand seasonal slow zones off the East Coast, and require more vessels to comply.

The agency is holding a series of informational meetings on the new rules, including one scheduled for Tuesday, August 16.

Some shipping and maritime groups said they are concerned that the rules could make their jobs more difficult or less safe.

BY PATRICK WHITTLE, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 