Passenger Rail Service Returns To Massachusetts South Coast

FALL RIVER/NEW BEDFORD – Massachusetts officials celebrated the start of the MBTA’s South Coast Rail on Monday.

To entice passengers, the service is being offered for free through the end of this month, and parking is temporarily no-cost, also.

The commuter rail line formerly known as Middleborough/Lakeville has been renamed the Fall River/New Bedford Line to reflect the new stops.

Additionally, the T says commuter rail trains will no-longer stop at Lakeville Station, and that it will only service the seasonal CapeFLYER. A new station is planned to open in Middleborough.

“Our administration isn’t kicking the can down the road when it comes to delivering the transportation system that our residents deserve. That’s exactly how we approached the South Coast Rail project. After years of delays, we took this challenge head on and delivered for the people of the South Coast and our entire state will benefit,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“The start of rail service will give people more options for how to get around, where to live and where to work. It means less traffic congestion and shorter commutes, giving people more time back with their loved ones. And it will bring more customers to local businesses and cultural attractions in Southeastern Mass,” Healey added.

Southeast Massachusetts is also currently serviced by the Kingston commuter rail line, formerly known as the Plymouth/Kingston Line. The T station in Plymouth closed in 2021.

Southeast Mass and the Cape have a history of passenger rail service that dates back to the mid-19th century.