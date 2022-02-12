You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Southcoast Health Expands Pediatric Services in Wareham

February 12, 2022

Courtesy of Southcoast Health

WAREHAM – Southcoast Health is expanding their pediatric services in Wareham with a new practice opening on Monday.

The practice will provide services from Katie Collins, DNP, CPNP, and John Leimert, MD, who are both currently based at Southcoast Health’s Dartmouth location.

The two doctors will now also serve patients in Wareham at the health system’s Rosebrook Center.

Pediatrics services offered at the new practice include physical exams, vaccinations, sports injury treatment, and more.

Southcoast Health also offers Pfizer COVID vaccine appointments for children ages 5 – 11 every Tuesday, 4pm – 7pm at the Vanity Fair Outlet in Dartmouth. 

Visit the Southcoast Health site to learn more.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

