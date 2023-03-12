Southcoast Healthcare Virtual Visits Reduce In-Home Costs

WAREHAM – An average of four in-home nursing visits annually and over $500,000 in cost savings over the last 16 months is the result of the Southcoast Health Visiting Nurse Association leveraging remote patient monitoring and a virtual visit program, according to the healthcare organization.

The programs allow for daily monitoring, with clinicians responding to risk alerts based on their reported vitals and symptoms.

Southcoast’s findings noted that replacing at least one in-person visit a week with a virtual visit has improved physician-patient trust and communication while decreasing care costs and staff workloads by avoiding unnecessary in-home visits.

This program also allows for the incorporation of a patient’s primary care physician in a virtual visit meeting the face-to-face Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services home health requirement.

Facilities such as Tobey Hospital in Wareham offer patients remote access to their medical provider via technology such as computers, tablets, or mobile devices.