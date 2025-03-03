You are here: Home / NewsCenter / SouthCoast Wind Could Be Delayed To End Of This Decade

SouthCoast Wind Could Be Delayed To End Of This Decade

March 3, 2025

FALL RIVER – SouthCoast Wind is anticipating a potential delay to the start of its offshore wind farm.

The CEO of EDP Renewables during an investor meeting last week cited the executive order from the Trump administration which suspended new leases for wind power on the outer continental shelf, and also required an environmental review of the industry.

SouthCoast Wind could now be delayed by up to four years.

The project area is about 26 nautical miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and 20 miles south of Nantucket. It called for the construction of up to 141 wind turbines, with export cables potentially making landfall in Falmouth. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


