Special Election Today for Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate Seat

SANDWICH – Residents in the Plymouth and Barnstable district will soon have a new state senator.

Bourne attorney Jay McMahon and Falmouth selectman Susan Moran are vying for the seat that was left vacant last year by Vinny deMacedo.

The special election was originally scheduled to take place at the end of March but was postponed to May 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the new state senator would have to take the seat in the midst of the pandemic and be up to speed with the latest developments from the state, Moran said that she knows that if she wins, she has to hit the ground running.

“I work hard as a lawyer, as a mediator and a real estate person and that’s just my regular tempo,” said Moran.

“I need to really rise to the occasion on this one because people in the Plymouth and Barnstable district really need strong representation quickly.”

McMahon said that he has developed plans, that if he wins, will help the residents of the district.

“I am the public safety candidate, as well as taking care of your tax dollars,” said McMahon.

“Making sure that the state doesn’t dig deeper into your pockets and also reviving this economy.”

The district includes Bourne, Sandwich, Falmouth, Plymouth, Pembroke and Kingston.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.