St. John Paul, Francis Xavier Schools to be Jointly Renamed

HYANNIS – St. John Paul II High School and St. Francis Xavier Preparatory School will be uniting under one shared name starting July 1.

The preparatory school and high school will be collectively identified as St. John Paul II School.

President of the school Christopher Keavy said that the name change is meant to clarify any confusion due to the names that has arisen since the two schools were unified back in 2013.

The two elements of St. John Paul II School will be identified as the Preparatory Division and High School Division going forward.

The school’s sports teams will be keeping their Lions nickname.