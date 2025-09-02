Staet confirms season’s first human West Nile virus case

BARNSTABLE – Officials are urging caution after the first human case of West Nile virus has been confirmed.

The case involves a woman in her 70s exposed in Middlesex County.

The virus can lead to serious illness in older adults.

Public health officials urge residents to avoid peak mosquito hours and take preventative measures until the first hard frost of the season.

At least 5 West Nile-positive mosquitoes have been reported in Falmouth, with positive samples also taken from Barnstable and Plymouth.

The following is the full statement from the Department of Public Health: