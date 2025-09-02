Staet confirms season’s first human West Nile virus case

BARNSTABLE – Officials are urging caution after the first human case of West Nile virus has been confirmed.
The case involves a woman in her 70s exposed in Middlesex County.
The virus can lead to serious illness in older adults.
Public health officials urge residents to avoid peak mosquito hours and take preventative measures until the first hard frost of the season.
At least 5 West Nile-positive mosquitoes have been reported in Falmouth, with positive samples also taken from Barnstable and Plymouth.
The following is the full statement from the Department of Public Health:
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) today announced the first human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in Massachusetts this year in a woman in her 70s who was exposed in Middlesex County.
“West Nile virus can be a very serious disease and its presence in mosquitoes remains high right now in Massachusetts,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “While September brings cooler air and the return to school for many in the state, the risk from WNV is going to be elevated for some time. Residents should continue to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.”
The first WNV positive mosquitoes in the state this year were announced on June 17. There have been 319 WNV-positive mosquito samples so far this season detected from Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties. There has also been one WNV infected goat identified this year.
The risk for WNV is high in 10 municipalities in Suffolk and Middlesex counties and moderate in 193 municipalities in Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties.
There have been 18 Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE)-positive mosquito samples and no human or animal cases so far this year.
“The mosquitoes will be with us until the first hard frost,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine M. Brown. “People should use mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient, clothing to reduce exposed skin, and consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during the evening or early morning.”
People have an important role to play in protecting themselves and their loved ones from illnesses caused by mosquitoes.
Avoid Mosquito Bites
Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors. Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient, such as DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), or oil of lemon eucalyptus (p-menthane-3,8-diol (PMD) or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30 percent or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.
Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning in areas of high risk.
Clothing Can Help Reduce Mosquito Bites. Wearing long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.
Mosquito-Proof Your Home
Drain Standing Water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by draining or discarding items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty unused flowerpots and wading pools and change the water in birdbaths frequently.
Install or Repair Screens. Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly fitting screens on all windows and doors.
Protect Your Animals
Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools – especially after heavy rains. Water troughs provide excellent mosquito breeding habitats and should be flushed out at least once a week during the summer months to reduce mosquitoes near paddock areas. Horse owners should keep horses in indoor stalls at night to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquitoes. Owners should also speak with their veterinarian about mosquito repellents approved for use in animals and vaccinations to prevent West Nile virus (WNV) and EEE. If an animal is suspected of having WNV or EEE, owners are required to report to the Department of Agricultural Resources, Division of Animal Health by calling 617-626-1795, and to the Department of Public Health by calling 617-983-6800.
Learn more about mosquito-borne diseases, including all WNV- and EEE-positive results on DPH’s Arbovirus Surveillance Information page, which is updated daily, or by calling the DPH Division of Epidemiology at 617-983-6800.