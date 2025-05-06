State AG Sues Trump Administration Over Wind Energy

HYANNIS – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell has joined 17 other attorneys general in suing the Trump Administration over halting federal approvals for wind energy projects.

A January 20th Presidential Memorandum has frozen development of both offshore and onshore wind energy, including stopping a fully permitted New York project already under construction.

The coalition argues that the directive threatens state investments in renewable energy, undermines clean energy goals, and violates federal law.

Massachusetts, which has invested over $330 million in offshore wind development, warns the halt could significantly raise energy costs and derail progress toward its net-zero emissions target by 2050.

“Massachusetts has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into offshore wind to ensure our residents have access to well-paying green jobs and reliable, affordable energy that helps meet our clean energy and climate goals,” said AG Campbell.

“The President’s attempts to stop homegrown wind energy development directly contradict his claims that there is a growing need for reliable domestic energy. My colleagues and I will continue to challenge this administration’s unlawful actions to chill investment and growth of this critical industry.”

Some residents have opposed the burgeoning industry, with local group ‘Save Greater Dowses Beach’ petitioning the EPA to review its potential impacts on drinking water, though previous studies show minimal to no impact.