State Alleges Millions In MassHealth Fraud, Indictment Returned Against Cape Doctor

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office says a Suffolk County statewide grand jury has returned indictments against several MassHealth providers and their respective owners in connection with alleged fraud and kickback arrangements.

The commonwealth claims there was about $8 million in false claims submitted to MassHealth in this case.

Among those named in the indictments is Dr. Maria Batilo, a Falmouth-based physician.

The charges allege that Batilo engaged in a mutual kickback scheme with Central Lab Partners of Worcester and Patient Care Solutions of Danvers which resulted in the false claims for urine drug tests and home health services that never occurred, were medically unnecessary, and/or were not appropriately ordered by a doctor.

Also named in the indictments is New Bedford-based clinical laboratory, Optimum Labs.