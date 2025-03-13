You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Alleges Millions In MassHealth Fraud, Indictment Returned Against Cape Doctor

State Alleges Millions In MassHealth Fraud, Indictment Returned Against Cape Doctor

March 13, 2025

Seal of the Massachusetts Attorney General

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office says a Suffolk County statewide grand jury has returned indictments against several MassHealth providers and their respective owners in connection with alleged fraud and kickback arrangements.

The commonwealth claims there was about $8 million in false claims submitted to MassHealth in this case.

Among those named in the indictments is Dr. Maria Batilo, a Falmouth-based physician.

The charges allege that Batilo engaged in a mutual kickback scheme with Central Lab Partners of Worcester and Patient Care Solutions of Danvers which resulted in the false claims for urine drug tests and home health services that never occurred, were medically unnecessary, and/or were not appropriately ordered by a doctor. 

Also named in the indictments is New Bedford-based clinical laboratory, Optimum Labs. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 