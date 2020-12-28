You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Public Reminded Of Christmas Tree Hazards

Public Reminded Of Christmas Tree Hazards

December 28, 2020

 

BARNSTABLE – Christmas is now behind us and as the New Year rapidly approaches, state and local fire officials are reminding the public to safely enjoy and dispose of Christmas trees.

“The trees do dry out especially with the central heating in the house, that’s what makes them extremely combustible,” said Fire Prevention officer for Centerville Osterville Marstons Mills Fire Department Martin MacNeely.

Fire officials are also reminding the public that the longer the tree is the house the greater the fire hazard.

“When the New Year starts it is definitely time for the Christmas tree to go if you’re going to go the real tree route,” said MacNeely.

