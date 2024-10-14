State Announces Funds For Fishermen’s Alliance

PROVINCETOWN – State representative Dylan Fernandes has presented half a million dollars in funding for the Cape Cod Commercial Fisherman’s Alliance (CCCFA) to support regional fisherman and sustainable fishing livelihoods.

It is the second year in which $500,000 was gathered for fisherman during the fiscal year budget process, with last year’s award going toward research of scallop growth rates, monkfish populations, environmental sensors, and more.

This year’s award will be used to expand data collection on fishing vessels, organize educational opportunities for commercial fishing workforce development, and maintain the fishing fleet in support of one of the Cape’s most iconic industries.

“I’d like to thank Rep. Fernandes, once again, for supporting our traditional industry that contributes thousands of year-round jobs to our coastal economy,” said John Pappalardo, Chief Executive Officer of the Fisherman’s Alliance.

“We, and fishing families across the Cape,” he said, “are grateful for Rep. Fernandes’ work on behalf of the industry and his understanding that commercial fishing – the original Blue Economy – is essential to our peninsula’s success.”