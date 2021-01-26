You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Announces Three Cape Environmental Projects

State Announces Three Cape Environmental Projects

January 26, 2021

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Ecological Restoration will be undertaking eight new priority projects to restore wetlands.

The Upper Coonamessett River Restoration Project in Falmouth, the Windswept Cranberry Bog Wetland Restoration Project on Nantucket, and the Pinnacle Bog Restoration Project in Plymouth are three of the eight projects listed.

The three projects mentioned will convert land that had been used as commercial cranberry bogs into healthy wetlands and make these places more habitable for local species.

Educating the public on issues of conservation and environmental protection is also one of the goals of these undertakings.

The state will be partnering with local and federal agencies to accomplish the projects.

“Thank you to Commissioner Amidon and Secretary Kathleen Theoharides for prioritizing these important projects in the Towns of Plymouth and Falmouth,” said Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 