State Announces Three Cape Environmental Projects

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Ecological Restoration will be undertaking eight new priority projects to restore wetlands.

The Upper Coonamessett River Restoration Project in Falmouth, the Windswept Cranberry Bog Wetland Restoration Project on Nantucket, and the Pinnacle Bog Restoration Project in Plymouth are three of the eight projects listed.

The three projects mentioned will convert land that had been used as commercial cranberry bogs into healthy wetlands and make these places more habitable for local species.

Educating the public on issues of conservation and environmental protection is also one of the goals of these undertakings.

The state will be partnering with local and federal agencies to accomplish the projects.

“Thank you to Commissioner Amidon and Secretary Kathleen Theoharides for prioritizing these important projects in the Towns of Plymouth and Falmouth,” said Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter