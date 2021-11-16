State Auditor: More Oversight of Green Communities Needed

BOSTON – State Auditor Suzanne Bump’s office recently released a report calling for more oversight of the state’s Green Communities Division, a part of the Department of Energy Resources.

Bump’s office contends that the program, which was established to promote sustainable and clean energy practices in nearly 300 cities and towns across Massachusetts, didn’t ensure that all communities taking part were submitting mandatory annual reports.

The office also said that not all grant funding expenditures were documented.

The report says that 28 communities didn’t submit reports between July of 2018 and June of 2020, meaning that the state couldn’t ensure that all criteria had been followed in those cities and towns.

Bump’s office added that close to $47,000 in administrative expenses made by multiple communities were not properly accounted.

The entire report can be found by clicking here.