State Awards $22.5 Million in Food Security Grant

HYANNIS – A state grant that helps local food producers recently had its latest round of awardees announced, with some based on Cape Cod.

At an event at the Worcester Regional Food Hub on April 14, Governor Charlie Baker announced $22.5 million in funding to food producers across the state.

“Through the Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program, our administration has been able to foster stronger partnerships with foodbanks, pantries, farms, and other organizations throughout the Commonwealth to meet the demand of so many living with food insecurity,” Baker said.

The program was introduced by the administration in May 2020 to fight food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It works to ensure people throughout Massachusetts have equitable access to healthy, local food.

Some local awardees for this round of the grant include:

Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance, Inc. (Chatham) – $21,191

Chatham Harvesters Cooperative – $31,675

Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools – $223,823

Massachusetts Military Support Foundation (Buzzards Bay) – $246,390

Sustainable CAPE Center for Agriculture Preservation and Education (Truro) – $57,592

Truro Community Kitchen – $37,853

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter