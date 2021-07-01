State Making Changes to COVID-19 Dashboard

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts online COVID-19 dashboard will be changing the way it is reporting its data.

Instead of posting every day, the daily vaccine report data will only be updated Monday through Friday.

Data for the weekends will be included in the Monday reporting number.

Vaccine equity data will continue to be posted on a weekly basis by the Department of Public Health for the 20 most disproportionately effected communities within the state.

Data showing numbers from higher education will now only be updated weekly as opposed to daily.

Hospitalization numbers will no longer be included with the demographics of cases and deaths on the patient breakdown page.

Additionally, the weekly COVID Public Health Report will be discontinued by the state.

The data on the interactive dashboard will be updated by 5pm on weekdays, and the weekly vaccination dashboard and municipality data will be released Thursdays at 5pm.

For the coming holiday weekend, the data will be updated on Tuesday, July 6, as opposed to Monday, July 5 to include the weekend numbers.