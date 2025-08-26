State commits to 25 year conservation plan

BARNSTABLE – The state has launched a 25-year biodiversity plan to boost conservation, including coastal and marine habitats.

Building off of an earlier executive order by Gov. Maura Healey, the state will set biodiversity targets for the next 3 decades, hoping to restore 75 percent of habitats and preserve 40 percent of land and water by 2050.

It also looks to support the designation of Cashes Ledge as a National Marine Sanctuary, which the administration calls a vital habitat for fish and marine mammals.

Local stakeholders including the Association to Preserve Cape Cod says it go a long way in helping the Cape’s water quality and endangered coastline.