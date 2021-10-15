You are here: Home / NewsCenter / October Declared Massachusetts Cranberry Month

October 15, 2021

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker recently declared October as Massachusetts Cranberry Month in an effort to promote the statewide industry.

State officials are aiming to bolster local cranberry farmers and encourage residents to buy cranberry products developed in Massachusetts, the state that develops nearly a quarter of the cranberry supply across the United States.

According to the Baker administration, the Massachusetts cranberry industry generated roughly $65 million in value last year.

Barnstable County is home to many of the state’s 13,000 acres of commercial cranberry bogs.

The state has attempted to help the industry through funding. The UMass Cranberry Station in Wareham was a recent beneficiary, as they are prepared to hold a groundbreaking ceremony following a state-aided renovation project later in the month.

For more information, visit mass.gov.

