State Funding Going Towards Sandwich and Brewster Trails

SANDWICH – The towns of Sandwich and Brewster will be receiving funding from the state to support improvements to trail systems.

Additionally, the funding will allow plans for a trail connection in Sandwich to the Cape Cod Rail Trail and Cape Cod Canal to move forward.

The funding comes as part of a $4 million package spread over 52 different trail projects from the MassTrails Grant Program.

Maintenance and improvement of existing trails and creating new ones for the sake of public recreation and appreciation for the outdoors are priorities of the program.

The announcement was made recently at the Army Corps of Engineers Cape Cod Canal Visitors Center in Sandwich.

Trail drainage, expanding universal access, and construction of boardwalks and bridges are a few of the items grant money could be used for.

The program receives funding through the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation’s capital budget and motor fuel excise taxes on off-road vehicles.