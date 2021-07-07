You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State GOP Chair Proposes Ballot Question Requiring Voter IDs

July 7, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Republicans are hoping to persuade enough voters to back a change in state law that would require residents to produce an ID to vote.

The push for a proposed ballot question is being led by state Republican Party Chair Jim Lyons. The effort is in the early stages.

Lyons didn’t offer specific language, but said he hoped to get the measure on the 2022 ballot, which is no easy task.

The move comes as Beacon Hill lawmakers weigh whether to make mail-in voting and expanded early voting–instituted during the pandemic–a permanent feature in Massachusetts.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


