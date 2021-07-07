State GOP Chair Proposes Ballot Question Requiring Voter IDs

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Republicans are hoping to persuade enough voters to back a change in state law that would require residents to produce an ID to vote.

The push for a proposed ballot question is being led by state Republican Party Chair Jim Lyons. The effort is in the early stages.

Lyons didn’t offer specific language, but said he hoped to get the measure on the 2022 ballot, which is no easy task.

The move comes as Beacon Hill lawmakers weigh whether to make mail-in voting and expanded early voting–instituted during the pandemic–a permanent feature in Massachusetts.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press