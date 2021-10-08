State Health Officials Report Eighth West Nile Virus Case

HYANNIS – Another human case of West Nile virus (WNV) has been reported in the state by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), bringing the total up to eight.

According to the DPH, the individual is a male in his 50s who was exposed to WNV in Middlesex County.

The new case did not prompt any additional risk level changes to the current list of 21 high-risk communities including Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk counties.

71 communities are at moderate risk, including parts of Plymouth County.

Cape Cod and the Islands are at low risk for WNV at this time, though Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke said that residents statewide should be proactive about avoiding mosquitos—the primary carriers of the disease.

“The risk from WNV is starting to decline but some risk will remain until the first hard frost,” said Cooke in a statement.

“Although people over the age of 50 are at greater risk from West Nile virus, all ages can be affected. People should remember to take steps to prevent mosquito bites anytime they are outdoors.”

Cooke recommends long sleeve shirts, long pants and insect repellent to avoid mosquito bites.

In 2020, the DPH reported a total of 11 human cases of WNV infection.

WNV symptoms include fever and flu-like illness, though more severe illness can occur in rare cases.