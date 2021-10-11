You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Lawmakers Will Hear Testimony on Dozens of Health Care Bills

State Lawmakers Will Hear Testimony on Dozens of Health Care Bills

October 11, 2021

Photo courtesy of Alexius Horatius

BOSTON (AP) – State lawmakers are planning to host a virtual public hearing Tuesday to take testimony on dozens of health care related bills.

The Joint Committee on Financial Services will hear from supporters and opponents on a slew of bills from legislation intended to promote continuity of care for Multiple Sclerosis treatment to measures designed to improve child and adolescent mental health services.

Other bills would ensure access to brain injury treatment, provide insurance coverage for scalp and facial hair prostheses, and ensure coverage for electronic tracking devices to protect the safety of individuals with Autism spectrum disorder or Alzheimer’s disease.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 