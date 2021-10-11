State Lawmakers Will Hear Testimony on Dozens of Health Care Bills

BOSTON (AP) – State lawmakers are planning to host a virtual public hearing Tuesday to take testimony on dozens of health care related bills.

The Joint Committee on Financial Services will hear from supporters and opponents on a slew of bills from legislation intended to promote continuity of care for Multiple Sclerosis treatment to measures designed to improve child and adolescent mental health services.

Other bills would ensure access to brain injury treatment, provide insurance coverage for scalp and facial hair prostheses, and ensure coverage for electronic tracking devices to protect the safety of individuals with Autism spectrum disorder or Alzheimer’s disease.

