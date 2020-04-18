Legislation Proposed to Fight Mosquito-Borne Diseases

HYANNIS – Legislation to help Massachusetts more effectively fight diseases transmitted by mosquitoes was recently filed by Governor Charlie Baker.

Some of the diseases that can be transmitted by mosquitoes includes arboviruses like Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile Virus.

The legislation, An Act to Mitigate Arbovirus in the Commonwealth, authorizes a coordinated, proactive, statewide approach to mosquito control activities.

It would empower the State Reclamation and Mosquito Control Board to engage in mosquito control activities across Massachusetts, including in places they formally did not have the authority to act.

The board will only engage in mosquito control activities in an area if the Department of Public Health determines that an elevated risk of mosquito-borne disease exists in the area.

“After experiencing an unprecedented outbreak of EEE last summer, it’s critical that we act proactively to mitigate the risk of EEE through a coordinated and data-driven approach,” said Baker in a statement.

“This legislation puts the Commonwealth in a better position to prepare for and respond to the threat of mosquito-borne illnesses, and allows public health experts to work together to safeguard the health and well-being of residents in every city and town across the Commonwealth.”