State Looking At Possible Removal Of Mid-Cape Dam

BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Division of Ecological Restoration is supporting a preliminary design study for the removal of Mill Pond Dam in Barnstable.

The DER describes Mill Pond as a “significant hazard dam in fair condition on the Marstons Mills River.”

Officials say removal would benefit coldwater and migratory aquatic species and improve flood resilience of nearby road infrastructure and homes.

The state says there are over 3,000 dams in Massachusetts, and that most of them no-longer serve their original purpose, falling into disrepair and posing safety risks. The Mill Pond is one of eight dams currently under review.