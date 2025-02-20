You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Looking At Possible Removal Of Mid-Cape Dam

State Looking At Possible Removal Of Mid-Cape Dam

February 20, 2025

BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Division of Ecological Restoration is supporting a preliminary design study for the removal of Mill Pond Dam in Barnstable. 

The DER describes Mill Pond as a “significant hazard dam in fair condition on the Marstons Mills River.”

Officials say removal would benefit coldwater and migratory aquatic species and improve flood resilience of nearby road infrastructure and homes.

The state says  there are over 3,000 dams in Massachusetts, and that most of them no-longer serve their original purpose, falling into disrepair and posing safety risks. The Mill Pond is one of eight dams currently under review.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 