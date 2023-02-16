State Offers $125K for Hyannis Small Business Aid

BARNSTABLE – A MassDevelopment grant worth $125,000 has been provided to the Barnstable/Hyannis Transformative Development Initiative (TDI) District to boost small businesses in downtown Hyannis.

Seventy-five-thousand dollars from the grant is being allocated to the Small Business Façade Improvement Grant Program, while the additional $50,000 will go to the Local Business Boost Program’s next funding round.

Town officials worked with the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District and Love Live Local to secure money aimed at generating economic growth and stability within the village.

This state grant comes a year after Barnstable was identified by MassDevelopment as a full-time TDI District, expanding its access to resources for future developments.