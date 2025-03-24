State Announce Water Efficiency Grants as Drought Continues

BARNSTABLE/PROVINCETOWN – State officials recently announced almost $500,000 in climate grants to improve drought resilience and water efficiency, including over $78,000 for regional water management.

Funds are provided by the Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs in response to heightened drought conditions and cover a range of indoor and outdoor water supply systems and water retention initiatives.

The Cape Cod Commission received $44,332 to survey the Cape’s water districts, rate structures, and pricing incentives to inform upcoming water reports and recommendations.

The Provincetown Water Department received $34,100 to design District Metered Areas to capture water data and inform leak detection to conserve water and reduce aquifer strain.

Nearby, Duxbury received $27,800 to develop a Water Conservation Plan.

“Climate change is driving a rise in devastating wildfires and persistent drought in recent years,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “Our communities need support to adapt and bounce back from these challenges.”

“It is important,” she said, “that we fund projects that improve our readiness for droughts and help conserve water. This will empower municipalities and ensure a healthy water supply for future generations, especially as climate change continues to affect our water systems.”