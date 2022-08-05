State Officials Confirm 42 New Cases of Monkeypox

HYANNIS – An additional 42 cases of monkeypox have been reported by Massachusetts health officials. The figure brings the total number of cases in the state to 157 since the first reported case on May 18.

Nationwide, over 6,600 infections have been reported.

The figure comes as federal health officials declare the virus a Public Health Emergency, freeing up government funds and resources to help combat the outbreak.

Monkeypox spreads through skin-to-skin contact with lesions and contact with bodily fluids or items contaminated by them.

The virus does not spread through casual conversation, though can spread through respiratory secretions associated with living with or taking care of someone who is infected.

Officials said vaccinations are limited, but are available for those who meet the CDC’s eligibility criteria and are at the greatest risk of exposure.

Outer Cape Health Services in Provincetown is one of 14 providers across the state providing vaccine appointments.