State Officials Criticize Federal Cuts to Food Programs Serving Students

HYANNIS – Gov. Maura Healey and other food security advocates are criticizing the termination of a $12.2 million USDA food program that has served communities including Cape locals.

The Northeast Food for Schools program connected farmers to school and childcare services to help reduce costs. The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education received a notice that the second round of funding would be terminated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Friday night.

The program has served communities including Barnstable Public Schools, Cape Cod Regional Technical School, and the Nantucket School Committee.

Family Pantry of Cape Cod Executive Director Chrstine Menard said they haven’t been impacted directly by federal cuts yet, but they are bracing as more federal cuts loom.

She said the loss of funding for programs including the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) or the Massachusetts Emergency Food Assistance Program (MEFAP) would make a considerable dent in their ability to serve the community.

“That’s the free food on the Massachusetts side and free food on the federal side. That becomes very worrisome because we get, through the Greater Boston Food Bank, a ton of products through the USDA and MEFAP. So that’s the one we’re keeping eyes on the most.”

“We’re watching it and trying to be mindful of it. As all of it swirls, we’re just open every day and feeding people. Making sure we’re fulfilling our mission. Not much more we can do at this point.”

In 2021, MEFAP distributed over 143 million pounds of food, with 35 million additional pounds purchased with MEFAP funds.

According to state officials, Food costs have been shown to be one of the primary drivers of high childcare costs.