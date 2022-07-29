You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Opens Online Common Application for SNAP Benefits, MassHealth

State Opens Online Common Application for SNAP Benefits, MassHealth

July 29, 2022

BOSTON – An online portal meant to streamline applications for MassHealth and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in the Commonwealth has been created.

Massachusetts residents will now be able to apply for SNAP coverage online while initiating or renewing MassHealth benefits.

MassHealth will provide the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) with secure information, and if necessary the DTA will ask for additional details before completing a SNAP application.

State officials hope this new development streamlines the process of securing important coverage for residents across Massachusetts. They added that this is project stems from further efforts to improve food and health security since the beginning of the pandemic.

To learn more, visit mass.gov by clicking here.

