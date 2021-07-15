You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Police Reassigning Troopers Amid Staffing Shortage

State Police Reassigning Troopers Amid Staffing Shortage

July 15, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts State Police are grappling with a staffing shortage, forcing leadership to make temporary reassignments to fill gaps in the agency.

A memo obtained by NBC10 Boston says nearly four dozen veteran troopers who investigate homicides, gangs, and arson are being temporarily moved to patrol the streets.

The agency’s commander, Colonel Christopher Mason, wrote that the agency is facing “very real staffing challenges.” He says the department is expected to lose as many as 250 members this year.

From The Associated Press

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


