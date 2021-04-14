Businesses Facing Massive Unemployment Tax Hike

HYANNIS – Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran is looking to help local businesses that could be hammered by a sudden increase in unemployment insurance payments.

She sent a letter to Senate Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues suggesting that a cap be placed on solvency rates for small businesses so that those businesses would not be damaged by potential tax hikes.

A scaling cap system was proposed that would limit the percentage of taxes paid based upon the number of employees that a business has.

These predicted tax increases are expected to result from the high unemployment numbers that have only gotten higher throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Moran also signed a letter to Governor Charlie Baker among others, urging them to use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to assist Massachusetts business owners struggling from the pandemic.

The letter has bipartisan support and is hoped to help ease the strain felt by so many small businesses across the state since the pandemic began.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter