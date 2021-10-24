State Provides Update On Vaccine Booster Availability

HYANNIS – Following recent announcements by the CDC on the availability of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 boosters, the state has outlined how eligible Massachusetts residents can find access to locations providing booster shots.

As per the CDC, Pfizer and Moderna boosters are available to individuals 65 years and older, and individuals 18+ with underlying medical conditions, who live in long term care facilities, or who work or live in high-risk settings.

Johnson & Johnson boosters are now available to all individuals 18 and older who received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago.

Additionally, individuals may mix and match different COVID-19 booster doses.

The new criteria opens availability to over 750,000 residents of Massachusetts, which currently leads all states in first dose vaccination rates per capita with more than 90% of eligible residents already having at least one dose.

Individuals can check if they are eligible for a booster by clicking here.

Those who are eligible can use the Vaxfinder tool at Mass.gov to make an appointment at over 460 locations across the state by clicking here.

Individuals may also use the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line by calling 2-1-1 Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM to 2 PM.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter