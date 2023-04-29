State Releases March Employment Figures

BOSTON – The state’s Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development has released its employment and job estimates for March 2023 that indicate a small decrease in the jobless rate.

The findings indicate a 0.2 percent drop in the state’s unemployment rate, falling to 3.5 percent from the revised February estimate of 3.7 percent.

The state’s unemployment rate mirrors the national rate reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also dropped by 0.2 percentage points.

The state gained 16,300 jobs in March, a rise from February’s revised gain of 9,200 jobs.

The largest private sector job gains in that period were in Leisure and Hospitality, Education and Health Services, and Construction, which gained 5,900, 5,300, and 1,900 jobs, respectively.

Employment now stands at 3,758,300, a gain of 696,700 jobs since the employment low in April 2020 during the Covid pandemic.

The unemployment figures are based on a monthly sample of households, while job estimates are gathered from a monthly sample survey of employers.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter