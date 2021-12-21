State Releases New Evidence of Vaccine Efficacy

HYANNIS – 97% of COVID-19 cases in those that are fully vaccinated against the virus do not result in severe illness, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

In a recently published review, findings showed that full vaccination is highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death.

For those under 60, 99.9% of breakthrough cases did not result in death for those that are fully vaccinated.

The numbers only changed slightly for those who are above 60, indicating that 97% of individuals who are fully vaccinated and had a breakthrough case of COVID-19 did not die from the virus.

Of the breakthrough cases recorded for those under 30, none have resulted in death.

Unvaccinated individuals, however, are 5 times more likely to become infected with the virus than fully vaccinated individuals with no booster, and 31 times more likely to become infected than those who are fully vaccinated with a booster shot.

Vaccinations are one of the most effective methods for slowing the spread of COVID-19.

All Massachusetts residents over the age of 18 are now eligible to receive a booster shot.