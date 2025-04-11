State Rep. Chris Flanagan Arrested for Fraud

BARNSTABLE – First Barnstable District State Representative Chris Flanagan has been charged with five counts of wire fraud and one charge of falsifying records and one count of falsifying records.

He was arrested this morning and set to appear in court today. He reportedly used stolen funds for credit card payments, campaign funding and personal expenditures.

The US Attorney General’s office called it an “appalling breach of public trust” in a statement.

“In one instance, in January 2023, Flanagan allegedly stole $10,000 from HBA in order to fund his campaign account for State Representative. It is further alleged that, in addition to stealing HBA funds via official checks and PayPal transfers, Flanagan also stole hundreds of dollars via direct debit transactions from the association’s bank account funds to pay for personal psychic services in July 2022.”

The department said that from approximately early 2019 to mid-2024, Flanagan also served as the Executive Officer of a Home Builders Association in Cape Cod (HBA) – a professional trade association that represented the Cape Cod building industry comprised of over 300 members. As HBA Executive Officer, Flanagan reported to a Board of Directors and had signatory authority over HBA bank accounts. Flanagan received annual salary and benefits ranging approximately from $65,800 to $81,600 from 2019 to 2024 from the HBA.

According to the indictment, from in or about November 2021 to January 2023, Flanagan stole a total of $36,000 in HBA funds from the association’s bank account via wire transfers to pay off alleged debts and fees.

Each wire fraud charge provides a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of falsification of records provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This story is developing.