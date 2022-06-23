Peake Gets Support of Environmental Leaders for Reelection

PROVINCETOWN – Fourth Barnstable State Representative Sarah Peake (D-Provincetown) has been endorsed by several local environmental leaders for reelection.

Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb, Atlantic White Shark Conservancy CEO and Co-Fonder Cynthia Wigren, and Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative Executive Director Richard Delaney have all voiced their support for Peake.

“When Cape Cod needed landmark legislation to spur the cleanup of nitrogen pollution in our bays and estuaries, Sarah didn’t hesitate to help spearhead the creation of a fund to bring much needed revenue to our region, which would help finance municipal and regional wastewater treatment projects, ” said Gottlieb in a statement.

“In the last year alone, the Cape and Islands Water Protection Fund awarded $98 million to eight towns on the Cape undertaking water quality improvement projects with all that revenue coming from renters which lessens the financial burden on property taxpayers.”

Peake is running for her 9th term in the office, having served since 2007.

Provincetown resident and fellow Democrat Jack Stanton has announced his intention to challenge Peake in the September primary.