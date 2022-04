HYANNIS – Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steve Xiarhos (R) has submitted papers for his re-election bid this fall.

Xiarhos made the announcement at the Cape Codder Resort and Spa in Hyannis on Monday, with former U.S. Senator for Massachusetts Scott Brown (R) in attendance.

Xiarhos, who is now seeking his second term, was first elected to the position in 2020 after defeating James Dever in the November general election.