State responding after Hepatitis A exposure in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – State health officials are investigating and warning of potential spread after a hepatitis A exposure traced back to a restaurant in Provincetown.

The state Department of Public Health said in a statement that customers who dined at The Red Inn between April 30 and May 15 may have been exposed to a staff member with hepatitis A.

The urge those who dined there to contact their health care provider and get vaccinated if needed. They add that preventative measures such as the vaccine and immune globulin are generally only effective in preventing infection if administered within two weeks of exposure, before symptoms manifest.

The early signs and symptoms of hepatitis A are fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and jaundice (dark urine, yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes). The illness varies in severity, with mild cases lasting two weeks or less and more severe cases lasting four to six weeks or longer.

The Town of Provincetown said that The Red Inn remains open and safe, and that the establishment has been cooperating with local and state health officials.

The following is the full statement from the Department of Public Health: