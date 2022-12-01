State Rideshare Law Amended to Aid Regional Airports

HYANNIS – An amendment has been made to a Massachusetts law regarding air travel and rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft in an attempt to aid regional airports.

The update now allows airports not operated by MassPort to impose fees and certain requirements on rideshare services that move in and out of those facilities.

The change was spearheaded by Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr (D) along with Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket District State Representatives Dylan Fernandes (D).

Both said the change creates a more fair playing field for regional places like the Cape Cod Gateway Airport, Provincetown Municipal Airport, Martha’s Vineyard Airport, and Nantucket Memorial Airport.

The original law, which was passed back in 2016, featured the provision that only allowed these mandates at airports associated with MassPort. Cyr described the setup as a loophole, adding that regional airports were “inadvertently left behind.”