Wareham Listed As High Risk for EEE

WAREHAM – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says Wareham’s risk level for eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) has been raised to “high.”

This comes after a total of ten EEE samples were found within the state on Wednesday, including some in Wareham. These samples were not human cases.

Multiple towns within Plymouth County have had their risk raised to “high,” while Carver and Middleborough are at “critical” risk for the virus that causes EEE.

EEE is a rare but serious disease that can potentially be fatal.

The DPH is reminding residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites, which is how EEE is usually transmitted to humans.

Long sleeves and pants should be worn when possible, along with EPA-approved bug repellent, and peak mosquito biting hours–between dusk and dawn–should be recognized.

Standing water should be drained in and around homes, and screens for doors and windows should be installed or repaired.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.