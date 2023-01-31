State Says West Tisbury Fire Station Likely PFAS Source

TISBURY – The West Tisbury Fire Station has been identified as a source of PFAS that has contaminated some nearby private water supplies.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection sent a notice that the town is liable for cleanup expenses since it owns the station.

The chemicals were first detected last April at one private drinking water well in West Tisbury. Since then MassDEP has found several other private wells with PFAS in the area, some of which exceed the allowed state limits for the ‘forever chemicals.’

The state said the fire station was a likely source as both residents and the chief said firefighting foam that contains PFAS had been used on the grounds.

The Martha’s Vineyard Times reported that the foam was used back in the early 2000s before the department switched to a non-toxic foam.

West Tisbury officials must hire a professional who will deal with overseeing and responding to the site by February 24.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter