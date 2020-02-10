You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Senate Unveils Mental Health Care Reform Bill

State Senate Unveils Mental Health Care Reform Bill

February 10, 2020

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts State Senate has unveiled “An Act Addressing Barriers to Care for Mental Health” (Mental Health ABC Act) which aims to make healthcare more accessible for patients.

The Act specifically targets mental health care delivery by removing barriers between patients and the care that they need.

“In Massachusetts, we believe that mental health care is for everyone,” said Senate President Karen Spilka in a statement.

“There is no area of our economic, civic, and personal lives that is not touched by the need for mental and behavioral health and wellness, and the whole Commonwealth will be adversely affected if we do not take concrete steps to ensure that quality mental health care is available to all of our residents, and eventually integrated into our health care system as a seamless continuum of care.”

Specific changes contained within the bill include enforcing mental health parity laws, reforming medical necessity and prior authorization requirements from insurance carriers, standardizing credential forms, and creating a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner fellowship pilot program.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at the Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 